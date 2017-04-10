.Ouagadougou FES110 BURKINA-MILITANT Burkina Faso forces kill key jihadist, arrest others4 min ago
Burkina Faso's government says its military forces have killed a key jihadist and arrested 18 others in the country's north, close to the West African nation's border with Mali. He said Burkina Faso is determined to defeat any jihadists trying to enforce Shariah law and that operations are underway to track extremists near the country's northern border.
