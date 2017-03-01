'Haunted' headquarters
From a timid start in 1969, the Pan-African film and television festival has today grown into the leading cultural event in Africa. It takes place every two years in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, with the stated aim of promoting African cinema.
