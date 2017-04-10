Foot soldiers must be patient with th...

Foot soldiers must be patient with their governments - " Asiedu Nketia

Sunday Mar 12

The General Secretary of opposition National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketia has admonished foot soldiers to be patient with their party when they win power. According to the NDC kingpin, popularly called general Mosquito, "there is nothing gratifying in party politics than having your party in power".

Chicago, IL

