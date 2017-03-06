Explore Africa's top film festival wi...

Explore Africa's top film festival with these 360 photos

FESPACO, the biennial Pan-African film festival, brings film professionals from all over the continent and the world to Ouagadougou in West Africa. Africa's top film festival came to its conclusion in Burkina Faso this weekend amid tight security in a country that faces daily terrorist threats.

Chicago, IL

