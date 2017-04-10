Africa's Biggest Film Festival Awards...

Africa's Biggest Film Festival Awards Controversial Movie About Western Control

Monday Mar 13

Held in Burkina Faso's capital of Ouagadougou, the annual event invited an international audience to watch films, network and celebrate excellence in the budding industry. But the talk of the town was L'Orage Africain a film about an African president who's business ties to Western companies threatens his tenure in office.

Chicago, IL

