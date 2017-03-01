Suspected jihadists attack northern Burkina Faso towns
Authorities in Burkina Faso say suspected jihadists have attacked two communities in the north while an international film festival takes place in the capital. The Monday night attacks in Baraboule and Tongomayel are the latest violence to hit this once peaceful landlocked West African nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vector said
|1
|Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|2
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|_malon_goblok
|1
|Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Not Friendly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC