Suspected jihadists attack northern B...

Suspected jihadists attack northern Burkina Faso towns

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Authorities in Burkina Faso say suspected jihadists have attacked two communities in the north while an international film festival takes place in the capital. The Monday night attacks in Baraboule and Tongomayel are the latest violence to hit this once peaceful landlocked West African nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vector said 1
Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14) Oct '14 Musikologist 2
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14) Jul '14 _malon_goblok 1
News Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Not Friendly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC