Presidency, Sahara Group, others launch advisory group to promote SDGs

A renewed drive for public-private sector collaboration is set to commence in Nigeria as Acting President, Prof.Yemi Osinbajo inaugurates the Private Sector Advisory Group on Sustainable Development Goals on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. The PSAG aims at mirroring the Global Private Sector Advisory Group which was established by United Nations Sustainable Development Fund in New York to effectively achieve the SDGs as a result of the numerous challenges faced during the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals.

