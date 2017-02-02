KAIPTC receives medal of honour from Burkinabe Police Service
The good works of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre continues to manifest as an award was bestowed on the Centre for its exceptional accomplishments in Burkina Faso. The Burkinabe Police Service presented a medal of honour to the KAIPTC for achieving outstanding work in the delivery of Police Pre-Deployment Training and the Police Middle Management Courses to a total of 738 Police officers, both in Accra and Ouagadougou.
