Exhibit featuring Leila Alaoui's photography puts faces on the refugee crisis
A photographer killed by al-Qaeda a year ago captures the anguish and resilience of refugees and migrants in Morocco The images in No Pasara at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts were all taken in Morocco by Leila Alaoui, a young French-Moroccan photographer who was killed while on assignment in Burkina Faso. The Arabic graffiti on the sand-coloured wall looks as if it had been applied quickly.
