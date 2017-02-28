.com | Burkina parties for top film festival a year after attacks

A year after jihadist attacks killed 33 people, Burkina Faso's capital is kicking up its heels on the back of Africa's top film festival, which it has hosted since 1969. Heavily made-up prostitutes strut on high heels at the Taxi-Brousse restaurant, one of the targets of the January 2016 attack claimed by the Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, as raucous revellers look on.

