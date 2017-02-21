Burkina president cedes defence portf...

Burkina president cedes defence portfolio in cabinet reshuffle

Read more: Reuters

Feb 21 Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has handed over control of the defence portfolio to a new minister as the country battles to contain the spread of Islamist militant violence. Jean Claude Bouda, previously youth minister, moved into the role of defence minister in a cabinet reshuffle announced on Monday.

Chicago, IL

