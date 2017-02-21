Burkina Faso's ex-leader expected to ...

Burkina Faso's ex-leader expected to be tried in March

Thursday Feb 16

Compaore, who lives in Ivory Coast, was defence minister as well as president at the time of the insurrection but is only being prosecuted for his role as the former. Ousted Burkina Faso president Blaise Compaore will likely go on trial in March for his part in the violent crackdown on the 2014 popular uprising that overthrew him, the supreme court prosecutor told AFP Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

