The guild of African film directors and producers, a Paris based NGO, will reward a short-film with the special Thomas Sankara prize during the Pan-African festival known as FESPACO in Burkina Faso. 56283049 is a tribute to the deceased Thomas Sankara who ruled the revolutionary Burkina Faso in the 1980s, promoters of the NGO said Sunday in the capital Ouagadougou.

