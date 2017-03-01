African film festival to see special ...

African film festival to see special prize for short-film

The guild of African film directors and producers, a Paris based NGO, will reward a short-film with the special Thomas Sankara prize during the Pan-African festival known as FESPACO in Burkina Faso. 56283049 is a tribute to the deceased Thomas Sankara who ruled the revolutionary Burkina Faso in the 1980s, promoters of the NGO said Sunday in the capital Ouagadougou.

Chicago, IL

