African cinema crosses 'Borders' at Burkina fest
Naki Sy Savane, Unwana Udobang, Adizetou Sidi and Amelie Mbaye, actresses performing in the movie "Borders" by Burkinabe director Appoline Traore arrive on February 26, 2017, for the first screening of the 25th Panafrican cinema and television festival in Ouagadougou. Africa's top film festival FESPACO kicked off on February 25, with 160 films to be screened over 10 days, culminating in an awards ceremony March 4. ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP.
Discussions
|More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vector said
|1
|Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|2
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|_malon_goblok
|1
|Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Not Friendly
|1
