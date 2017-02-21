African cinema crosses 'Borders' at Burkina fest

Naki Sy Savane, Unwana Udobang, Adizetou Sidi and Amelie Mbaye, actresses performing in the movie "Borders" by Burkinabe director Appoline Traore arrive on February 26, 2017, for the first screening of the 25th Panafrican cinema and television festival in Ouagadougou. Africa's top film festival FESPACO kicked off on February 25, with 160 films to be screened over 10 days, culminating in an awards ceremony March 4. ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.