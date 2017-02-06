a The 'al-Qaeda rising' narrative ris...

a The 'al-Qaeda rising' narrative risks downplaying Islamic State threat

Thirty people were killed in an al-Qaeda attack last year on the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Over the past year and half, as Islamic State experienced several military defeats in Iraq, Libya and Syria, many renowned terrorism experts presented a new theory: a steadily resurgent al-Qaeda poses a greater and longer-term threat than its jihadist rival and former affiliate, Islamic State.

Chicago, IL

