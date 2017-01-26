Last African Allies Stick By Taiwan Despite Beijing's Billions

Since the landslide election of pro-independence candidate Tsai Ing-wen as president of Taiwan last January , Beijing has been ramping up pressure on the de facto independent island nation, making bids to diplomatically isolate Taiwan and warning that blame for cross-strait conflict would be Tsai's for her refusal to endorse the One-China policy. Beijing has also been using its economic strength to woo some of Taiwan's last remaining allies in Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Digital Times.