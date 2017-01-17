Deputy Executive Director

Deputy Executive Director

The Volta is a transboundary river, which drains, an area of about 400,000 km2 and is shared by six countries - Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'lvoire Ghana, Mali and Togo - that are dependent on its natural resources for their development. To institute measures for sustainable transboundary water resources management, the VBA was established by the Governments of the riparian countries with its headquarters in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso .

Chicago, IL

