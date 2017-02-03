Bance - Burkina Faso's globetrotting ...

Bance - Burkina Faso's globetrotting goal-getter

PIC: Aristide Bance came off the bench to score the winner as Burkina Faso beat Tunisia to storm the semi-finals. With his giant frame and his instantly recognisable hairstyle, it is hard to miss Aristide Bance, the man who fired Burkina Faso into the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

