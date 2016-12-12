#TSX #Mining News: Nexus Gold (TSX.V:...

#TSX #Mining News: Nexus Gold (TSX.V: $NXS) Completes Drilling at Niangouela

Thursday Dec 22

December 22, 2016 Nexus Gold Corp. has completed its previously announced RAB drilling program at the 178-square-kilometre Niangouela gold concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa. The RAB drill program consisted of 30 holes totaling 802 meters and was conducted in a grid pattern to test the orientation and extent of a previously identified primary quartz vein.

