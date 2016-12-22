Prof. Stangenberg empowers African women and girls in STEM

Merck has announced five winners from Kenya, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Uganda and Ethiopia under the category of 'Best African Women Researchers Award' and four winners from Botswana, Cameroon, Gambia and Zimbabwe for 'Best Young African Researchers Award' during the recently held 2nd UNESCO-Merck Africa Research Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He said, "Merck will work together with UNESCO to empower young researchers which raises the level of scientific research in Africa and encourages in particular young women researchers to pursue their dreams, work for improving access to health solutions and make a difference in the continent".

