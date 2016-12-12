Mahama used Ford gift to - smuggle' m...

Mahama used Ford gift to - smuggle' money for 2012 campaign - " Amidu

Sunday Dec 4 Read more: GhanaWeb

Former Attorney General, Martin Amidu, has alleged that the Ford Expedition car gifted President John Mahama in 2012 by a Burkinabe contractor, was part of a plot to smuggle money into the country to fund the Mahama 2012 campaign for the presidency. Mr. Amidu, who spoke in a video message, said his claim is based on a letter from the Ghana Embassy in Burkina Faso to the border authorities at Paga, dated 29th October, 2012.

