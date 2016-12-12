12 soldiers killed in jihadist attack...

12 soldiers killed in jihadist attack on Burkina Faso army

Friday Dec 16

Authorities say at least 12 soldiers are dead after dozens of Islamic extremists attacked an army barracks in northern Burkina Faso. The jihadists stormed the barracks early Friday in Nassoungou, a town near the Malian border that is about 260 kilometers from Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou.

Chicago, IL

