Ministry of Health warns against Dengue Fever

The Ministry of Health has warned of an outbreak of Dengue Fever in neighbouring Burkina Faso and, therefore, advised the public on preventive measures. A Statement signed by Mr Alex Segbefia, the Minister of Health, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, explained that the disease is an acute fever caused by a virus through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito, which bites during the daytime.

