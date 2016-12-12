Ministry of Health warns against Dengue Fever
The Ministry of Health has warned of an outbreak of Dengue Fever in neighbouring Burkina Faso and, therefore, advised the public on preventive measures. A Statement signed by Mr Alex Segbefia, the Minister of Health, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, explained that the disease is an acute fever caused by a virus through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito, which bites during the daytime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vector said
|1
|Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|2
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|_malon_goblok
|1
|Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Not Friendly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC