France A332 near Paris on Nov 25th 2016, hydraulic failure

An Air France Airbus A330-200, registration F-GZCF performing flight AF-524 from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Ouagadougou , was enroute at FL370 about 270nm south of Paris when the crew decided to return to Paris. The aircraft entered a hold to burn off fuel for 85 minutes and landed safely back at Charles de Gaulle about 2:50 hours after departure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.