France A332 near Paris on Nov 25th 20...

France A332 near Paris on Nov 25th 2016, hydraulic failure

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Nov 27 Read more: AVHerald

An Air France Airbus A330-200, registration F-GZCF performing flight AF-524 from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Ouagadougou , was enroute at FL370 about 270nm south of Paris when the crew decided to return to Paris. The aircraft entered a hold to burn off fuel for 85 minutes and landed safely back at Charles de Gaulle about 2:50 hours after departure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More than 35,000 Attend Festival in Burkina Faso (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News What's Next for Burkina Faso? (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Compaore speaks; says military, opponents plott... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vector said 1
Bingo Music Thread (Apr '14) Oct '14 Musikologist 2
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News BLACKEST week ever for air travel with 3 deadly... (Jul '14) Jul '14 _malon_goblok 1
News Official Algerian news agency says Air Algerie ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Not Friendly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,913

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC