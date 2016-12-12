.com | I Coast extradites 3 soldiers suspected in Burkina coup
Ivory Coast on Friday extradited three soldiers arrested on suspicion of being at the centre of the 2015 coup attempt in Burkina Faso back to their homeland, the Burkinabe interior minister said. The three were former members of the presidential guard of ex-leader Blaise Compaore who was forced to step down from power in 2014 following a popular revolt.
