Burkina Faso miners seize gold amid r...

Burkina Faso miners seize gold amid row with Avocet

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: BBC News

Miners in Burkina Faso have seized 43kg of gold worth about $1.7m , a firm says, and are refusing to return it until they get a pay-off. The gold was seized by a bailiff on behalf of the miners at the main airport in the capital on 7 October.

