Young Azerbaijani artists successfully perform in Bulgaria

20 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

The collective of Theatre-Studio "Oyuq" at Azerbaijan's State Puppet Theatre has successfully performed at Golden Sparkles European Music Festival held in Varna, Bulgaria. Sparkles European Music Festival aims to establish the intercultural dialogue among the younger generations, as well as ensure creative exchange among young artists from different countries.

Chicago, IL

