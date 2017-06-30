Young Azerbaijani artists successfully perform in Bulgaria
The collective of Theatre-Studio "Oyuq" at Azerbaijan's State Puppet Theatre has successfully performed at Golden Sparkles European Music Festival held in Varna, Bulgaria. Sparkles European Music Festival aims to establish the intercultural dialogue among the younger generations, as well as ensure creative exchange among young artists from different countries.
