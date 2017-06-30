Tug Newbuild Alcor Delivered to Navib...

Tug Newbuild Alcor Delivered to Navibulgar

Marine News

On June 2, 2017, MTG-Dolphin Shipyard delivered to Navigation Maritime Bulgare JSC the tug Alcor, the first of three vessels in series built to the RAmparts 2700 design by Robert Allan Ltd. The tug adds to the fleet of four tugboats in the Navibulgar fleet and is the first tugboat built by the Bulgarian shipyard MTG Dolphin PLC-Varna for the Bulgarian ship owner, who owns more than 30 bulk carriers. The naming ceremony took place on June 2 at Port of Varna and was attended by the Deputy Governor of Varna.

