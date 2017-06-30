Parliament speaker emphasizes develop...

Parliament speaker emphasizes development of the Armenian-Bulgarian...

The Speaker of Armenia's Parliament Ara Babloyan received on Tuesday Maria Pavlova Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to Armenia. As the Parliament release reads, welcoming the Ambassador in the Armenian National Assembly, Ara Babloyan has underlined the old friendship and cultural connections formed between the two countries, which is a basis for the development of the Armenian-Bulgarian relations.

