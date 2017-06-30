Nikolaevo V reservoir overflows, no i...

Nikolaevo V reservoir overflows, no injured

Monday Jul 3

After intense and torrential rainfall, the water of Nikolaevo V dam overflowed at around 13:20 in the area of Tenekien Han, Pleven region, the regional department of the Interior Ministry said. Second-class road Pleven-Lovech is closed for all motor vehicles due to flooding and a large landslide.

Chicago, IL

