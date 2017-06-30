Children Study rcheology at the oeuseum in Varna
For a seventh consecutive year, the Archeological Museum in Varna organizes children's activities in various spheres of archeology and museum sessions on various topics, reported BGNES from the sea capital. The Varna educational exposition known in the public space as the Museum of Education is the first children's museum in Bulgaria.
