A to Jazz Festival to Spread Jazz Spirit in Sofia Between 7 - 9th of July

For the 7th year running the A to Jazz festival is presenting a delightful programme, featuring some of the top names in world jazz , as well as elite Bulgarian musicians. From 7 to 8 July, audiences will be able to enjoy four concerts each night at the open-air stage in Southern Park 2 in Sofia , between the Earth and People Museum and Spartak swimming pool.

Chicago, IL

