Velocity Minerals Ltd.: Update on Acquisition of Mineral Property Interests in Bulgaria

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Velocity Minerals Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its Share Purchase and Sale Agreement with 1077076 B.C. Ltd., , and the shareholders of TargetCo, whereby Velocity will acquire all of the outstanding shares of TargetCo in exchange for common shares of Velocity .

Chicago, IL

