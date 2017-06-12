UFI Announces International Fair Post...

UFI Announces International Fair Poster Competition

UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, announces its 21st International Fair Poster Competition. The annual International Fair Poster Competition celebrates the best posters produced by tradeshow organisers around the world.

Chicago, IL

