Trial of Burgas Airport Terrorist Attack Fails to Start for 5th Time

Monday Jun 19

For the fifth time, Bulgaria's specialized court failed to proceed with the case of the terrorist attack at Burgas airport . The case was again postponed on 19th of June because of irregular summoning of some of the Israeli citizens injured in the attack and one of the legal entities.

Chicago, IL

