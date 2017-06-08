Swedish tourist arrested in Bulgaria ...

Swedish tourist arrested in Bulgaria over alleged assault

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Washington Post

SOFIA, Bulgaria - A Swedish tourist has been arrested in Bulgaria after being accused of kicking a hotel maid in the head. Surveillance camera footage taken June 3 shows him talking to the maid before she bends down to clean the floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Apr '17 Suffers phartz 1
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,236 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC