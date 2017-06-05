Sofia LGBT Pride Should Showcase a Tolerant Bulgaria
The June 10th pride march in Sofia, Bulgaria's capital, is an opportunity for the country to showcase diversity and tolerance. Authorities can start by pledging up front to protect marchers from a group calling on counter-demonstrators to "cleanse Sofia from garbage" at the weekend event.
