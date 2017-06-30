Social Tensions in Assenovgrad not Su...

Social Tensions in Assenovgrad not Subsiding

Social Tensions in Assenovgrad , Southern Bulgaria, have not subsided. Thousands of the town's residents met for a rally yesterday to protest against illegally residing Roma Gypsies and their lawless acts.

Chicago, IL

