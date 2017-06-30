Romanian students win six gold, silve...

Romanian students win six gold, silver medals at Junior Balkan Math Olympiad

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Romanian students have won six medals at the recent Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad organized in Varna, Bulgaria, three of which were gold and three silver. Tudor Darius Cardas, a student from Botosani, and Tran Bach Nguyen and Sebastian Mihai Simon, both students in Bucharest, won the gold medals, while Paul Becsi, Andrei Tiberiu Pantea, and Marginean Andrei Theodore got silver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Apr '17 Suffers phartz 1
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,675 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC