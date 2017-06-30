Romanian students win six gold, silver medals at Junior Balkan Math Olympiad

Romanian students have won six medals at the recent Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad organized in Varna, Bulgaria, three of which were gold and three silver. Tudor Darius Cardas, a student from Botosani, and Tran Bach Nguyen and Sebastian Mihai Simon, both students in Bucharest, won the gold medals, while Paul Becsi, Andrei Tiberiu Pantea, and Marginean Andrei Theodore got silver.

