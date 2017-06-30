Romanian students win six gold, silver medals at Junior Balkan Math Olympiad
Romanian students have won six medals at the recent Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad organized in Varna, Bulgaria, three of which were gold and three silver. Tudor Darius Cardas, a student from Botosani, and Tran Bach Nguyen and Sebastian Mihai Simon, both students in Bucharest, won the gold medals, while Paul Becsi, Andrei Tiberiu Pantea, and Marginean Andrei Theodore got silver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
|Apr '17
|Suffers phartz
|1
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC