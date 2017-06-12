Regional Development Ministry Committ...

Regional Development Ministry Committed to Sustainable Urban Mobility

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Sofia News Agency

''The Regional Development Ministry has a commitment to the development of the sustainable urban mobility nationwide, Bulgarian municipalities can count on our support'', Minister Nikolay Nankov said, quoted FOCUS News Agency. The minister took part in a discussion as part of the contest Eco-municipality.

Chicago, IL

