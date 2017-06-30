Push the Alarm Bell Already

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Transitions Online

European news organizations should band together and form a "rapid response" unit of seasoned journalists to report on the alarming attacks on media freedoms in Eastern Europe, and provide front-page exposure to this snowballing trend. Non-governmental international organizations like Freedom House, Reporters Without Borders, and the Committee to Protect Journalists, among others, admirably track media freedoms and the fate of journalists across the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.

Chicago, IL

