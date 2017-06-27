President Iohannis to welcome Bulgarian counterpart Wednesday to discuss cooperation in EU
President Klaus Iohannis will welcome Republic of Bulgaria President Rumen Radev on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, on occasion the latter is paying an official visit to Romania until Thursday, at the invitation of the head of state, informs a Presidential Administration release. The visit is aimed at strengthening the Romanian-Bulgarian political dialogue on the main common interest topics on the bilateral, regional, European and international agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
|Apr '17
|Suffers phartz
|1
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC