President Iohannis to welcome Bulgarian counterpart Wednesday to discuss cooperation in EU

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome Republic of Bulgaria President Rumen Radev on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, on occasion the latter is paying an official visit to Romania until Thursday, at the invitation of the head of state, informs a Presidential Administration release. The visit is aimed at strengthening the Romanian-Bulgarian political dialogue on the main common interest topics on the bilateral, regional, European and international agenda.

Chicago, IL

