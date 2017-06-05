PM: Boyko Borisov: Eurozone is Obligatory
''The eurozone is obligatory, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov '' said during a discussion, quoted by FOCUS News Agency. He said Bulgarians wrongly say that when they are ready, when they want, then they will enter the eurozone.
