Plane evacuated after 'bomb threat' on boardA PLANE has...
A total of 180 passengers were forced to leave the flight which was set to leave to Varna in Bulgaria. You're more likely to die driving your car, but that doesn't stop a lot of us being terrified of planes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
|Apr '17
|Suffers phartz
|1
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC