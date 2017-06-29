P draic Reaney exhibits in Bulgaria

P draic Reaney exhibits in Bulgaria

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Galway Advertiser

GALWAY ARTIST Pdraic Reaney is among the featured artists included in the 16th Lessedra World Art Print Annual - Mini Print 2017, which opened recently in Sofia, Bulgaria. Pdraic is showing two Giclee prints - Inishark No 1 and Inishark No 2. Both are from the project the artist has been working on to do with the houses on the Connemara islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Galway Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Apr '17 Suffers phartz 1
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,405 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC