P draic Reaney exhibits in Bulgaria
GALWAY ARTIST Pdraic Reaney is among the featured artists included in the 16th Lessedra World Art Print Annual - Mini Print 2017, which opened recently in Sofia, Bulgaria. Pdraic is showing two Giclee prints - Inishark No 1 and Inishark No 2. Both are from the project the artist has been working on to do with the houses on the Connemara islands.
