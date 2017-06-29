P draic Reaney exhibits in Bulgaria

GALWAY ARTIST Pdraic Reaney is among the featured artists included in the 16th Lessedra World Art Print Annual - Mini Print 2017, which opened recently in Sofia, Bulgaria. Pdraic is showing two Giclee prints - Inishark No 1 and Inishark No 2. Both are from the project the artist has been working on to do with the houses on the Connemara islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Galway Advertiser.