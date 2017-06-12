Oil producer Norway bans use of heati...

Oil producer Norway bans use of heating oil in buildings

Thursday Jun 15

Oil-producer Norway will prohibit the use of oil and paraffin to heat buildings from 2020 onwards as it tries to rein in domestic greenhouse gas emissions, the government said on Thursday. The ban will cover both new and old buildings, and applies to private homes and businesses as well as publicly owned facilities, the Ministry of Climate and Environment announced.

