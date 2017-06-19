NIMH: Yellow Code for Strong Wind in ...

NIMH: Yellow Code for Strong Wind in 8 Regions

Monday Jun 19 Read more: Sofia News Agency

A yellow code for strong wind is valid for 8 regions of the country today, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology said. The regions are Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol, Sliven, Burgas, Shumen, Varna and Dobrich.

Chicago, IL

