Neo-Nazi Leader Urges Supporters to 'Cleanse Sofia from Garbage'...

A Neo-Nazi leader is calling upon supporters to bring "brooms and shovels with wooden handles" to a counter-protest against Sofia, Bulgaria's Pride march this Saturday, Human Rights Watch reports : A group called the National Resistance , which pledges to protect Bulgaria from "foreign ideologies" such as parliamentary democracy, moral decay including "strongly propagandized sodomy," and the "parasitism of minorities," has registered a counter-demonstration at the same location where Sofia Pride intends to gather on Saturday. In a video message promoting the event, National Resistance leader Blagovest Asenov calls on people to bring "brooms and shovels with wooden handles" in order for them to "cleanse Sofia from garbage."

Chicago, IL

