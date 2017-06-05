Neo-Nazi Leader Urges Supporters to 'Cleanse Sofia from Garbage'...

A Neo-Nazi leader is calling upon supporters to bring "brooms and shovels with wooden handles" to a counter-protest against Sofia, Bulgaria's Pride march this Saturday, Human Rights Watch reports : A group called the National Resistance , which pledges to protect Bulgaria from "foreign ideologies" such as parliamentary democracy, moral decay including "strongly propagandized sodomy," and the "parasitism of minorities," has registered a counter-demonstration at the same location where Sofia Pride intends to gather on Saturday. In a video message promoting the event, National Resistance leader Blagovest Asenov calls on people to bring "brooms and shovels with wooden handles" in order for them to "cleanse Sofia from garbage."

