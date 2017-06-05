Merriott man among 4,500 soldiers in NATO tank battle
James Braidley was one of 400 soldiers from The Queen's Royal Hussars who all took part in a huge NATO exercise which featured 13 different countries from across the globe. The US Army-led exercise also involved soldiers from Albania, Bulgaria, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Georgia, Kosovo, Macedonia, UK and Ukraine.
