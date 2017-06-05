Merriott man among 4,500 soldiers in ...

Merriott man among 4,500 soldiers in NATO tank battle

James Braidley was one of 400 soldiers from The Queen's Royal Hussars who all took part in a huge NATO exercise which featured 13 different countries from across the globe. The US Army-led exercise also involved soldiers from Albania, Bulgaria, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Georgia, Kosovo, Macedonia, UK and Ukraine.

