Letter: Perpetuating a leftist myth

Dear Sir: In an article published in your June 5 edition, entitled, " Cuba reaffirms socialism as Trump isolates the US ", the writer states, "the Cuban revolution did not start out as communist or even socialist in nature" This is a popular myth that leftists like to perpetuate. My information comes from a biography of Che Guevara, "CHE, a revolutionary life", by Jon Lee Anderson As early as 1954 the Argentinian Che Guevara, in writing to his mother from Guatemala about some Guatemalan communist exiles, wrote, "I believe they are worthy of respect and that sooner or later I will join the Party".

